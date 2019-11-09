Super 6: Gordon Reid is pick of new names as Ayrshire Bulls prepare for bow

Scotland loosehead prop Gordon Reid will play his first competitive match since the Japan game at the World Cup this afternoon when the Ayrshire Bulls host Heriot’s in their FOSROC Super6 opener (2pm, live on Scottish Rugby TV).

Reid, 32, pictured, won his 41st cap for his country in the defeat in Yokohama at the end of last month, but is now back at Millbrae – where it all began – playing for the Bulls in the new semi-pro competition.

As well as Reid’s experience, the home side have Glasgow Warriors winger Robbie Nairn released and he starts on the wing for the side who are led by back-row Pete McCallum.

Centre Tyler Beary could be one to watch for the Bulls having shown up well in pre-season and their head coach Pete Murchie said: “With this being the start of a new era for the Ayrshire Bulls there are a number of new faces to the group that will start to become more recognisable as the weeks progress.

“We are really excited to be finally kicking off our Super6 campaign against Heriot’s, they look like having a strong squad and have kept some continuity from last season.”

The last time Heriot’s were at Millbrae they lost the Tennent’s Premiership final 29-23 in April.

As a result the Edinburgh side will be keen to start this new era off with an away win and their head coach Phil Smith said: “While it will feel like we are playing our recent final rivals, the changes in squads means this will be a different contest.

“There is a real buzz of anticipation throughout the squad and I am hoping we will see evidence of their hard work put in over the past few months.”

Andrew Nimmo, the loosehead prop who has arrived from Glasgow Hawks, has earned a start for Heriot’s while Cameron Hutchison is at 12 after a year at Stade Nicois in France.