Cameron Redpath: Summer tour hope for injured Scotland centre

A neck injury ended Cameron Redpath's Six Nations campaign early. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Bath centre made a late appearance as a replacement in Scotland’s defeat by Cardiff last month but was then diagnosed with a neck issue his club said would require “surgical intervention”.

He was ruled out of the game against France and will play no part against Italy this Saturday or Ireland on the final weekend of the Six Nations but Townsend thinks he could recover in time to join Scotland in South America where they are expected to play three Test matches in July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Cam misses out with injury and he is looking to get that all fixed next week, so we’re optimistic he’ll be back before the end of the season,” said Townsend as he announced his team to play Italy in Rome.

“That would be great not just for him and Bath but also for us as we look to our summer tour. But even if he misses summer he’ll get a proper pre-season and attack next season.”

The match against Wales was Redpath’s second Scotland appearance after a terrible run of injuries. His international debut came in the 2021 Six Nations when he excelled in the win over England at Twickenham. He missed the remainder of the championship with a neck injury and then ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Bath against Sale Sharks last May.