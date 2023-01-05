Studious Simon Berghan sure he can still do the business for Glasgow and Scotland

Simon Berghan is in the process of completing an MBA with Edinburgh’s Napier University but says this is not a signal that he is preparing to bring the curtain down on his playing career.

Simon Berghan trains with Glasgow Warriors ahead of facing Stormers on Sunday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Indeed, the Glasgow Warriors prop realises that he has an opportunity during the next few weeks to breathe life back into an international career which stalled after picking up the last of his 31 caps for Scotland back in March 2021.

“I did my undergraduate a few years ago and my tutor asked if I fancied it … and I didn’t, to be honest,” he reveals. “Truth is, I thought I was out of my depth. But they offered me a discount on my fees so that swung me and I gave it a bash.

“I’m doing my dissertation at the moment, so I’m nearly finished,” he adds. “It’s on the transition for athletes out of sport into business. There are lots of things athletes go through, identity change and all that stuff. Most guys have a really hard time transitioning out, so I’ve been trying to identify skill gaps and things guys can do to help make that transition a bit more seamless.”

Asked if he expects to be making this sort of transition soon, he replies: “I’m 32 and you’ve got WP Nel still playing at 37, so could I go on playing for a long, long time? Maybe, maybe not. For me it will be whatever works with my family and my lifestyle.

“I want to put myself into a position where I don’t have to rush into any decisions or have to get a contract or a job – as that sounds like a stressful place to be. So, that’s why I’m studying – plus I like to be productive outside of rugby.”

In the meantime, Berghan recognises that the hamstring injury picked up by Glasgow and Scotland first-choice tight-head, Zander Fagerson, at the start of December has presented him with a major opportunity at both club and international level.

Fagerson is not expected to be fit in time for the start of the Six Nations, away to England on 4th February, while the ageing Nel is no longer the force he was in his prime. That leaves Berghan, emerging youngster Murphy Walker, and Welsh-based journeyman Javan Sebastian all battling to impress the national selectors.

“I had a tricky start to the season when I wasn’t getting as much game time as I might have liked and it took me a bit of time to prove my worth,” he reflects. “But with Zander getting injured – bless him, a great guy – it gave me an opportunity to get some more minutes with Glasgow.

“I’m still finding myself on the bench quite regularly which as a player is quite frustrating but we’re winning games, and in the second half we’re playing well. So, without loving it too much, I’ve got a role there to come on and bring a lot of energy and help change games in the second half so I’m proud of that.

“I’d like to start because I feel like my point of difference is my fitness and work-rate, so I think I can play 60-70 minutes. But it’s hard to see Franco Smith changing what he’s doing with the bench at the minute so I’ll just contribute to the team in whatever way I can to help us keep winning and playing well. I’m certainly enjoying my rugby again.”