Stuart McInally will aim for a Rugby World Cup swan-song but faces stiff competition

Edinburgh's Stuart McInally with head coach Mike Blair. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The former Scotland captain announced on Wednesday that he will retire from rugby when his Edinburgh contract expires in November to pursue a career as a commercial airline pilot. The World Cup kicks off in September, with Scotland drawn in Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania. McInally has not played for the national side since the 2022 Six Nations. He missed this year’s championship after suffering a concussion against Castres in December, and the hooker berths in Gregor Townsend’s Six Nations squad were taken by Glasgow Warriors pair George Turner and Fraser Brown, Sale Sharks’ Ewan Ashman and Edinburgh’s David Cherry.

McInally is expected to make his final appearance for Edinburgh from the bench when they take on Ulster in Belfast on Friday evening but his club coach Mike Blair believes the 32-year-old is eyeing up a World Cup swan-song in France. “I think that’s a big driver for him,” said Blair. “I think he sees that as his goal. The hooker’s spot is obviously very competitive with the Glasgow hookers, with Ewan Ashman, with Dave Cherry, and Stuart as well, but I believe that’s a real focus of his. I know he won’t think too far ahead, he’ll understand that playing well for us on Friday is key.”

McInallly will feel he has unfinished business at the World Cup. He was named in Scotland’s squad for the 2015 competition but had to withdraw on the eve of the tournament due to a neck injury. He then captained Scotland four years later in Japan but lost his place in the starting XV for the final pool match against the hosts.