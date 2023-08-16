Stuart McInally: Curtain comes down on career of ‘outstanding player and special human’

McInally had played as a replacement in the warm-up games against Italy at home and France away but Townsend opted for George Turner, Ewan Ashman and Dave Cherry as his three World Cup hookers. “It was really difficult,” said the coach. “I know it's very tough for Stuart because he put everything into the training camp. He was one of our best trainers, he really was. He had two games off the bench and played well but we just feel the blend with the hookers is the one we wanted for this tournament.”

It means McInally will bow out on 49 caps, unless he is recalled because of injury. Ritchie, the Scotland captain and Edinburgh team-mate of McInally’s, said the hooker had been a regular source of inspiration and advice. “I spoke to him yesterday and I said to him I was just really grateful to him because he’s been there throughout my career and he's been such a huge part of it in terms of being someone I would turn to for advice,” said Ritchie. “Any time I needed him, he was there. I think if you were to speak to anyone who has been involved with the squad with him, I think they would tell you he would be someone they would turn to in any situation, whether on or off the field, if they had good or bad news, or if they needed life advice. He's just that type of person. He’s had an outstanding career and he’s a special human.”