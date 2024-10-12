Stuart Hogg's return helps Montpellier land crucial win in Top 14

Comment
Former Scotland full-back plays full match in big win over Vannes

Former Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg made a timely return to action for Montpellier, helping them win a bottom-of-the-table clash against Vannes in the Top 14.

The 32-year-old ex-Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs back played the full 80 minutes at the GGL Stadium as Montpellier moved off the foot of the table with a 26-24 triumph over the Bretons.

Stand-off Leo Coly was the hero for the hosts, kicking 16 points in a nervy encounter against newly-promoted Vannes. It is Montpellier’s first win since overcoming Perpignan in the middle of September.

Stuart Hogg helped Montpellier to a big win over Vannes.Stuart Hogg helped Montpellier to a big win over Vannes.
Stuart Hogg helped Montpellier to a big win over Vannes. | AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Top 14, Scotland lock Jonny Gray came on as a 51st-minute replacement for Bordeaux-Begles as they thumped Perpignan 66-12 at Stade Chaban-Delmas to move them top of the table.

Racing 92 prevailed 22-6 against Toulon, who were once again without Ben White, Bayonne overcame La Rochelle 37-7, while Pau defeated Castres 33-26.

Toulouse host Clermont in the late match, although Blair Kinghorn has been left out of the 23-man squad for the match. Scrum-half Antoine Dupont is set to make his long-awaited return from the bench.

