Stuart Hogg's return helps Montpellier land crucial win in Top 14
Former Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg made a timely return to action for Montpellier, helping them win a bottom-of-the-table clash against Vannes in the Top 14.
The 32-year-old ex-Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs back played the full 80 minutes at the GGL Stadium as Montpellier moved off the foot of the table with a 26-24 triumph over the Bretons.
Stand-off Leo Coly was the hero for the hosts, kicking 16 points in a nervy encounter against newly-promoted Vannes. It is Montpellier’s first win since overcoming Perpignan in the middle of September.
Elsewhere in the Top 14, Scotland lock Jonny Gray came on as a 51st-minute replacement for Bordeaux-Begles as they thumped Perpignan 66-12 at Stade Chaban-Delmas to move them top of the table.
Racing 92 prevailed 22-6 against Toulon, who were once again without Ben White, Bayonne overcame La Rochelle 37-7, while Pau defeated Castres 33-26.
Toulouse host Clermont in the late match, although Blair Kinghorn has been left out of the 23-man squad for the match. Scrum-half Antoine Dupont is set to make his long-awaited return from the bench.
