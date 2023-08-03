Stuart Hogg: When I was Scotland captain, I relied heavily on Finn Russell - he'll get team ticking

It has taken until Finn Russell’s 70th cap for him to be named Scotland captain, but for Stuart Hogg the stand-off has long been a leader for the national side.

Hogg called time on his rugby career last month, bowing out at 31 as his tired and broken body denied him one last hurrah on the World Cup stage. But the former full-back believes Russell – just three months his junior – can continue to prosper as long as he’s allowed to express himself.

In the absence of the injured Jamie Ritchie, Gregor Townsend has named Russell as captain for this Saturday’s match against France at Murrayfield as Scotland step up their preparations for the World Cup. The coach has picked what looks close to a full-strength XV and Hogg says he is not surprised that Russell is skipper. “Absolutely not, he’s been a leader for years,” Hogg told The Scotsman. “Finn for me was the captain for a long, long time, even when I was captain. He ran a large majority of everything that went on. I looked to Finn for guidance a lot of the time. The only difference this week is the word captain next to his name. When I was captain I relied heavily on him and he made my life a helluva lot easier.”

An astute student of the game whose appreciation of space is almost without equal, Russell often gives off an air of insouciance. “He’s that laid back, he’s horizontal,” laughs Hogg. “You want a player like that who’s in a key position to be nice and relaxed. He often caused me a little bit of stress with the way that he played but there’s method in the madness. The best thing he used to say was, ‘if I have no idea what I’m doing then the opposition have definitely not got a clue!’. It was a bit strange at the time but you’ve just got to let a player like Finn be himself. He’ll get that team ticking.”

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell with the Calcutta Cup following victory over England in 2022.

Hogg says he has now come to terms with his decision to retire after 100 caps, a record 27 Scotland tries, four Calcutta Cups – two as captain – three Lions tours, a European Cup and Premiership double with Exeter Chiefs and a Pro12 triumph with Glasgow Warriors. He has already begun a new role as a pundit with TNT Sports, the channel that has replaced BT Sport.

“I hold myself to high standards in what I want to achieve and unfortunately I go to the stage where my body wouldn’t allow it, and it was becoming increasingly frustrating,” said Hogg. “I got to the point where rugby was no longer enjoyable to play. As soon as the enjoyment goes and the love for the game goes it becomes incredibly difficult to get it back, and to play.

“I tried. I got to the stage where I did two or three weeks in pre-season and really struggled to get going and it became frustrating, and my body affects my mood and unfortunately I wasn’t a nice person to be around at that time. I came to terms with the decision to walk away while I could. I’ve not regretted it one bit. Yes, it was difficult last week when Scotland were playing but it was always going to be. I wasn’t looking forward to that day at all, the first game coming around. But I’m at ease with it and very much looking forward to life after rugby.”

Life after rugby means a return to his native Hawick and the chance to spend more time with his family. He is relishing the punditry work – “I could talk the hind legs of a donkey when it comes to rugby” – but has no desire to move into coaching – “I’ve not got the patience for it”. Reflecting on his career, what stands out the most is not the trophies, the Scotland tries record or the century of caps but the growth of the national team during his decade-plus in dark blue.

Hogg will be taking up the mic with TNT Sports after hanging up his rugby boots.

“In my very first Six Nations we got the wooden spoon, we lost five games in a row. So to see the progress we’ve made – it’s been difficult at times – but I’ve absolutely loved every minute. You talk about the big moments and the timescales, like beating England at Twickenham for the first time in 38 years, and France in Paris [for the first time in 22 years] and Wales in Wales [for the first time in 18 years] – these things are massive, and to be a part of that was incredible. It’s difficult to pick out a specific moment but I’m massive on progress and to see the team playing an expansive brand of rugby and the quality that’s coming through and the fact there were seven Scottish boys on the last Lions tour is massive, and long may that continue.”

The next step is to find consistency and challenge for trophies says Hogg but he is realistic enough to know how difficult it will be at this year’s World Cup, where Townsend’s side are paired with holders South Africa and top-ranked Ireland.

“It’s the Pool of Death!” he grimaces. “I’ve always said that to be the best you’ve got to beat the best but that pool is horrific, let’s be honest. I’m excited to see Scotland play, I genuinely am. This weekend we’ve got what I believe will be the starting line-up in the first game at the World Cup, so we’re going to see what they’re about.”

He will watch with interest, at peace with his decision to bow out. “Look, I’m chuffed to bits with what I’ve done. I’ve had a lot of fun over the past 14 years and it’s now time to enjoy life after rugby.”