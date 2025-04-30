Stuart Hogg suffers major setback as career revival in France put on hold by serious injury

Former Scotland captain ruled out for up to nine months

Stuart Hogg has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and beyond after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The former Scotland captain suffered the injury while playing for Montpellier in their win over Perpignan at the weekend. According to reports in France, Hogg, 32, could be out for between six and nine months.

It’s a blow for both player and club, with Hogg having been an influential presence for Montpellier as they have climbed up the Top 14 table. Hogg has been used mostly at stand-off this season, reverting to the position he played during his younger years.

Stuart Hogg in action for Montpellier in the French Top 14. (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

He was injured in the 54th minute after being tackled by Perpignan winger Tavite Veredamu while taking a high ball. Hogg kicked 11 points as Montpellier won the match 19-13.

He has played 16 matches for the club this season and scored 112 points after reviving his career in the south of France. Hogg announced his retirement from rugby ahead of the 2023 World Cup then reversed his decision a year later. He was signed by Montpellier and agreed a contract until 2027.

Meanwhile, Blair Kinghorn has been ruled out of Toulouse’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Bordeaux-Begles this weekend with a knee injury.

The Scotland full-back hurt his right knee in Saturday’s win over Castres in the Top 14.