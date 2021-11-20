Stuart Hogg sets all-time Scotland try record against Japan

Hogg started and finished the move for the historic moment on his 88th cap, bounding from the middle of the field before offloading to Chris Harris in the 26th minute. Not to be outdone, he finished the move which regained Scotland’s advantage in the final Autumn international after Japan had edged 6-5 in front.
The delight and magnitude of the moment was not lost on the Hawick native who leapt and punched the air in front of the south stand at BT Murrayfield.
Hogg now stands alone as Scotland’s record try-scorer with 25, moving one clear of Iain Smith’s record, completed in 1933, and equalled by Tony Stanger in the 1990s. Two tries against South Africa last week brought him level in the record-books but the second try of Saturday afternoon sets Hogg’s place in history.
Duhan van der Merwe scored the first for Gregor Townsend’s team.