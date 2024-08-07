Injured in training

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Hogg looks set to miss the start of the season with Montpellier due to injury.

L’Equipe is reporting that the former Scotland captain tore his calf in training and could be out for up to six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hogg, 32, signed for Montpellier this summer, a year after retiring from rugby, but will now have to wait a little longer for his debut. The Top 14 season kicks off on September 7, with Montpellier at home to Lyon on the opening day.

Stuart Hogg in action for Exeter Chiefs during the Champions Cup semi final against Stade Rochelais at Stade Matmut Atlantique on April 30, 2023, his last competitive appearance. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hogg’s last competitive game was on April 30 2023 when he came off the bench for Exeter Chiefs in their Champions Cup semi-final defeat against La Rochelle.

He has endured a number of serious injuries over the course of a glittering career which saw him win 100 Scotland caps and cited this as a reason for his retirement last summer. But he reversed that decision by agreeing a two-year deal with Montpellier, with the option of an additional year.