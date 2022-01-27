Stuart Hogg says Scotland captaincy has made him grow up

Stuart Hogg believes he has matured as a player and person since inheriting the Scotland captaincy and is looking forward to leading the side into his third Guinness Six Nations.

Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:00 am
Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, centre, training at Oriam this week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Hogg took over from Greig Laidlaw after the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The full-back has now led the team in 16 Tests and now has the opportunity to move above Scotland greats such as Gavin Hastings (20), Ian McLauchlan and Jason White (both 19) on the list of most appearances as captain.

Laidlaw is out in front on 40, followed by David Sole (25) and Bryan Redpath (21).

“I’m very fortunate to have been given this opportunity to lead this group and that’s something I’m incredibly proud of,” Hogg said at the Six Nations launch.

“I’ve been around a fairly long time now and played under loads of different captains and learned little bits and pieces from everyone.

“Before I was given the captaincy I still loved being in and around the boys, keeping everyone on their toes. I’ve had to grow up a little bit over the last couple of years you could say. But it’s something I’ve really enjoyed.

“The big thing for me is learning about my teammates, any new boys who come in or players who I haven’t played with for a long time. I love learning about their families, what they do off the field and how you get the best out of them on the training field and in a game. What makes them tick.

“Every time we come into camp you seem to enjoy it more. It’s no coincidence that results are coming on the back of that.”

