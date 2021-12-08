Stuart Hogg named in World Rugby’s Dream Team of the Year

Stuart Hogg celebrates his try against Japan which broke the Scottish record. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The full-back, who led Scotland to Six Nations away wins over England and France and a victory over Australia in the Autumn Nations Series, is the only Scot in the side.

He notched a number of personal landmarks in 2021, most notably becoming Scotland’s record try-scorer of all time on 25, one clear of Ian Smith and Tony Stanger.

He also became the most capped full-back in tier-one men’s Test rugby and the fourth most capped Scotland player of all time, on 88.

The panel which picked the dream team comprised Maggie Alphonsi (Eng), Fiona Coghlan (Ire), Thierry Dusautoir (Fra), George Gregan (Aus), Richie McCaw (NZ), Brian O’Driscoll (Ire), Melodie Robinson (NZ) John Smit (SA), Clive Woodward (Eng).

In other awards, New Zealand winger Will Jordan was named Breakthrough Player of the Year and England Women’s Simon Middleton was coach of the year. The men’s try of the year went to Damian Penaud of France for his score against Scotland, while the women’s award went to France’s Emilie Boulard for her try against Wales.

The main player of the year awards will be announced on Friday.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year: 15. Stuart Hogg (Sco); 14. Will Jordan (NZ), 13. Lukhanyo Am (SA), 12. Samu Kerevi (Aus), 11. Makazole Mapimpi (SA); 10. Beauden Barrett (NZ), 9. Antoine Dupont (Fra); 1. Wyn Jones (Wales), 2. Malcolm Marx (SA), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ire), 4. Maro Itoje (Eng), 5. Eben Etzebeth (SA), 6. Siya Kolisi (SA), 7. Michael Hooper (Aus), 8. Ardie Savea (NZ).