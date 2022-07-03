Stuart Hogg: Missing Scotland tour was correct call by Gregor Townsend

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend explained his decision to omit Stuart Hogg from the summer tour. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Gregor Townsend opted to rest Hogg, Finn Russell and Chris Harris after the trio had spent the past two seasons playing rugby almost non-stop.

All three were on the Lions’ tour of South Africa last summer and the Scotland coach decided they would benefit from having this summer off ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hogg said he didn’t have much input in the decision but respected it nonetheless.

“I’d love to say it was a bit of a discussion but I had a phone call with Gregor a few weeks ago and he was telling me the plans he had in store for me,” Hogg said on Sky Sports while working on the network’s coverage of Scotland’s first Test defeat in Argentina.

“He thought it was best that I stay at home and rest up ahead of World Cup year and I had to agree with him to be honest.

“I don’t think, at this present moment in time, that I’m fit enough to play and I respect his decision, as much as it hurts.

“The three of us have played a hell of a lot of rugby this season, coming off the back of a Lions tour and then autumn internationals, the Six Nations and all the club games in between.