Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is struggling to shake off an injury with less than four weeks to go until the start of the Six Nations.

The 30-year-old has not travelled to South Africa with the Exeter Chiefs squad for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup appointment with the Bulls due to the heel issue which also kept him out of the last two Premiership outings.

Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter confirmed the injury will not require surgery, but with the Calcutta Cup clash against England at Twickenham on February 4 just around the corner, Scotland will hope it clears up sooner rather than later.

“Stuart did a fitness test on Saturday pre-game and still couldn’t run at speed or couldn’t put any distance in his heel. It was still too sore,” Baxter said.

“He will be doing a kind of rehab programme this week while we are away. As soon as his heel is comfortable enough, he will be declared fit to play again.

“It’s not like a ligament thing or something that will require an operation.”

One player set to miss the Six Nations opener is England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie after the Exeter hooker suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s win over Northampton which could rule him out of the entire tournament.

“I believe he is seeing a surgeon today and the surgeon will then give us an indication,” Baxter said. “I think at this stage, we have got to say it is relatively bad.

“I don’t want want to be flippant and say it will be eight weeks, 10 weeks, 12 weeks.

