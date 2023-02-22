Scotland received a boost ahead of their match with France on Sunday with the return to training of Stuart Hogg.

The full-back had to go off early during the win over Wales earlier this month and didn’t return after failing a head injury assessment. Hogg took part as Scotland trained at the Oriam on Wednesday and is in contention for selection for the game at the Stade de France.

Gregor Townsend, the Scotland head coach, will name his team on Friday morning and there are understood to be no fresh injury concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If he plays, Hogg will win his 99th Scotland cap on Sunday in Paris. He was replaced in the 13th minute of the Wales game by Blair Kinghorn who scored a second-half try in the 35-7 win at Murrayfield.

Stuart Hogg (left) and Finn Russell during a Scotland training session at the Oriam on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)