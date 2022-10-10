Strathallan School's under-18s defeated Dollar Academy last Thursday.

The St Joseph’s event takes place on Saturday and Sunday in Suffolk and Strathallan will be representing Scotland and will be taking on top sides from England such as QEGS Wakefield, Millfield School and RGS Newcastle in their group.

The matches will be XV-a-side and will be shorter in length than usual games, but they will certainly be three physical tests on day one before the next stage on day two.

In their last Inspiresport boy’s National One Schools Conference outing before heading south, Strathallan managed to defeat Dollar Academy 28-10 at home last Thursday.

The Perthshire-based team were 3-0 down at half-time playing into the wind while they gave away a number of penalties.

Things turned around in the second period and they scored four converted tries to secure the impressive victory.

“As a coaching unit we just told the boys to look after the ball better in the second half and be a bit more precise at the breakdown and it all seemed to come together,” director of rugby Nick Hill said.

“Everything that the boys have been working hard on in recent weeks clicked and they played some really good rugby in the second half.

“They were clinical when the chances came their way and we were 28-3 up until right at the end when Dollar scored a converted try.”

Front-row Ellis Cooper, second-row Murray Oliver, full-back Archie Rankin and centre Colby Taylor scored the tries for Strathallan with Rankin converting them all.

It means that the squad – who work with a senior coaching team led by Hill who is supported by ex-Scotland cap Ed Kalman, Andrew Henderson who is the director of the school’s rugby academy and second XV coaches Paul Vallot and Mark Higginbottom – have won two and lost two in the Conference so far in 2022/23.

Stand-off Adam Anderson is the captain of the team and ahead of their trip to England.

Hill said: “We are proud to be representing the school and Scotland at such a big event as the one at St Joseph’s.

“There will be some very good teams there as it is where all the best schoolboy talent wants to play. Our boys are looking forward to testing themselves and building on what we have already done this season.”

Meanwhile, there is also an exciting tournament being held in Edinburgh this weekend by Merchiston Castle School.

The third under-18 National Rugby Festival run by the Edinburgh school will feature 16 teams on Saturday and Sunday.

Merchiston and George Watson’s College will have teams involved as will Peebles, Ayr and Boroughmuir rugby clubs along with 11 English schools.

“Our main goals are to grow the game in Scotland, bring the clubs and schools closer together and, more importantly, give our players in Scotland the opportunity to compete against tougher opposition who will play in a variety of different styles,” Merchiston’s director of rugby Roddy Deans explained.

“It’s vital our players in Scotland are exposed to different challenges and environments, in order to take them out of their comfort zones and hopefully further develop.