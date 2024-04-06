Edinburgh's Challenge Cup tie against Bayonne is being moved from Hive Stadium because of concerns about Storm Kathleen. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The round of 16 tie was scheduled to be played at Hive Stadium but, with strong winds forecast, the decision has been made to switch to the national stadium next door. Fans have also been urged to prepare for travel disruption.

The game will still kick-off at 8pm and all tickets remain valid but supporters will be housed in the east stand on an unreserved, general admission basis. Fans can gain entry through the Roseburn Street turnstiles opposite the Murrayfield tram stop (general turnstiles open at 6.30pm, hospitality opens at 6pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murrayfield offers far better protection against the elements than Hive Stadium and after Scottish Rugby health and safety officials contacted the MET Office to discuss the impact of the yellow warning for the wind, it was announced that the match would be moved.

The Hive Stadium fanzone will also be closed but the Thistle Suite Clubhouse, President Suite (Capital Kitchen) and club shop will all be open as normal.

Douglas Struth, the Edinburgh Rugby managing director, said: “The safety of our fans, players, and people is paramount. Unfortunately, Storm Kathleen and the worsening weather forecast has meant that the only way to now play this match safely and securely is in the bigger main bowl at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. We’re obviously very disappointed not to be playing in our home, Hive Stadium, but I hope that people will understand.

“We know our fans love Hive Stadium, and the atmosphere we’ve built there over the past two seasons is second to none, but I’d encourage all our supporters to bring that same passion and energy to the main bowl this evening.

“There is still a lot of work to be done today to make this move happen, and there will inevitably be some compromises from our normal matchday experience.