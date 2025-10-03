Storm Amy claims Edinburgh v Ulster clash as URC look at alternative date
Edinburgh Rugby’s game against Ulster at Hive Stadium has been called off because of Storm Amy.
The match had been due to take place on Friday evening, with kick-off being brought forward to 7pm in a bid to beat the worst of the wind.
However, it has now been decided to postpone the United Rugby Championship fixture on safety grounds, with a forecast of storm force winds.
“It is no longer safe to play the match at Hive Stadium, Scottish Gas Murrayfield or any other suitable venue throughout Scotland,” Edinburgh Rugby said in a statement on their website.
“Supporters are asked to retain their tickets in their app, as they will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture against Ulster Rugby in the BKT URC.”
The possibility of moving the match to Murrayfield had already been ruled out because a new pitch has recently been laid at the international stadium.
Scotland is set to be hit by gusts of over 95mph on Friday and the Met Office upgraded its alert from yellow to amber for large swathes of Scotland, with power cuts, road closures and flooding likely in affected areas.
What Edinburgh had to say
No new date for the game has been announced, with the URC saying they will consult with broadcasters and clubs.
Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby’s managing director, said the decision hadn’t been taken lightly but was unavoidable due to the worsening conditions.
“We were set to welcome a capacity crowd for tonight’s game,” he said. “However, the safety of supporters, players, partners, and everyone associated with this weekend’s fixture is of the utmost importance so, while disappointing, it is absolutely the right decision to postpone tonight’s game considering the escalating weather reports overnight.
“This decision has not been taken lightly. We have worked closely with the URC, Scottish Rugby, the Met Office, and local authorities to ensure it is the best-informed choice.
“We’d like to thank our fans, partners and Ulster Rugby for their understanding in this unavoidable situation. Once again, our thanks to everyone who planned to join us tonight at Hive Stadium. We hope to see you back with us in fairer weather soon.”
Comments
