'Stoked' Tom Jordan signs new Glasgow Warriors contract as Franco Smith reveals plans for fly-half

Tom Jordan declared himself “stoked” to sign a new contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 24-year-old fly-half made his professional debut for Franco Smith’s side in the opening round of the 2022-23 BKT United Rugby Championship away to Benetton, having first joined the Warriors in November 2021. Born in Auckland, he has featured in 16 matches to date for the Scotstoun club, scoring 35 points and is delighted to get the chance to contribute more.

“I’m really stoked to be staying in Glasgow,” Jordan told glasgowwarriors.org. “I’ve been based here since I first came over from New Zealand, so to be able to extend my contract with the Warriors – and extend my ties with Glasgow – is a brilliant feeling. This season’s been good so far for us – we’ve had some big wins, but some disappointing losses too, so we want to put ourselves in the best possible position to challenge at the business end of the season.

“Franco and the coaches have got a lot out of everyone since coming together in the summer, and it’s that extra 10 per cent that has made the difference for us. We can see the effects of that on the pitch, and they’ve been awesome. I just want to keep getting minutes for Glasgow, and help this team finish as high up the standings as we can. Every game between now and the end of the season is going to be massive, so we just need to keep working hard and keep getting better.”

Tom Jordan has impressed for Glasgow Warriors this season.

The length of contract was unspecified but Smith spoke about continued development over the “next couple of seasons.” The head coach said: “Tom has impressed us since day one of pre-season, in particular with how he has slotted into our game plan throughout the season so far. He is a very calm individual who communicates well with his team-mates on the field, as well as having a well-rounded skillset that makes him a real asset to our squad. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop with us over the next couple of seasons.”