Stirling County seek first Super6 win as Ayrshire Bulls come calling

County were pipped 19-18 by Heriot’s at home last weekend and were left to rue a couple of chances to win the game in the final quarter.
In what has been a tight start to the new season, Stirling drew with Southern Knights in their opener before going down to Watsonians in week two.
Ayrshire Bulls have a win and two defeats to their name so far, with the victory coming against Boroughmuir Bears. They were beaten 22-20 by Southern Knights last weekend.
Fans are allowed to attend Friday night’s match which kicks off at 7.30pm and will be screened live on the BBC sport iPlayer and website.
The Super6 continues over the weekend with Heriot’s hosting Watsonians on Saturday and Southern Knights taking on Boroughmuir in Melrose on Sunday.