Stirling County seek first Super6 win as Ayrshire Bulls come calling

Stirling County captain Dean Taylor-Menzies. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

County were pipped 19-18 by Heriot’s at home last weekend and were left to rue a couple of chances to win the game in the final quarter.

In what has been a tight start to the new season, Stirling drew with Southern Knights in their opener before going down to Watsonians in week two.

Ayrshire Bulls have a win and two defeats to their name so far, with the victory coming against Boroughmuir Bears. They were beaten 22-20 by Southern Knights last weekend.

Fans are allowed to attend Friday night’s match which kicks off at 7.30pm and will be screened live on the BBC sport iPlayer and website.