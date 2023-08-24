Steve Diamond leaves Edinburgh Rugby as Sean Everitt arrives as the club’s senior coach

Diamond was appointed ‘lead rugby consultant’ at the capital side in March, shortly after Mike Blair announced his intention to step down as head coach. The experienced former Sale Sharks and Worcester boss worked alongside Blair until the end at the end of the campaign then took the squad for the first chunk of pre-season training. He will now leave Edinburgh after handing over to Everitt, the South African who was formerly in charge of Cell C Sharks. Everitt will take charge of the team’s remaining pre-season preparations and will lead the Edinburgh coaching group into the new season.