Steve Diamond leaves Edinburgh Rugby as Sean Everitt arrives as the club’s senior coach
Diamond was appointed ‘lead rugby consultant’ at the capital side in March, shortly after Mike Blair announced his intention to step down as head coach. The experienced former Sale Sharks and Worcester boss worked alongside Blair until the end at the end of the campaign then took the squad for the first chunk of pre-season training. He will now leave Edinburgh after handing over to Everitt, the South African who was formerly in charge of Cell C Sharks. Everitt will take charge of the team’s remaining pre-season preparations and will lead the Edinburgh coaching group into the new season.
“We’ve enjoyed having Steve here at Edinburgh Rugby and he’s done a first-class job in overseeing our pre-season programme this off-season,” said Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby’s managing director. “Steve has worked closely with Sean since his appointment to ensure a smooth handover process, which has allowed Sean to really hit the ground running with our squad, who are now in block three of pre-season preparations. I’d like to put on record our thanks and appreciation for Steve’s hard work, insight, leadership, and expertise since taking on the role back in March.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.