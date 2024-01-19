Englishman to take up new role following spell with Edinburgh Rugby last season

Steve Diamond had a spell with Edinburgh Rugby last year as "lead rugby consultant". (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Steve Diamond has joined Newcastle Falcons as “consultant director of rugby” as the club’s head coach Alex Codling steps away from daily duties.

The 54-year-old Lancastrian will take effective control of a club floundering at the foot of the Premiership having lost all 11 of their league games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamond spent time with Edinburgh last year as “lead rugby consultant”, working alongside Mike Blair after Blair announced he would be stepping down as head coach. Diamond left Edinburgh in August when Sean Everitt arrived as coach.

The Englishman will take over at Newcastle next month, leaving the club’s forwards coach, Micky Ward, to take interim charge for Sunday’s Challenge Cup game against Perpignan and the Premiership match against Northampton on January 27.

Diamond, who coached Worcester up to their demise in 2022 before joining Edinburgh, said: “Newcastle are an iconic Premiership club with a fantastic history. It is a privilege to be asked to assist in building a successful and sustainable Premiership business.”