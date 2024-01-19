Steve Diamond back in rugby at Newcastle Falcons after coach ‘steps away’ from daily duties
Steve Diamond has joined Newcastle Falcons as “consultant director of rugby” as the club’s head coach Alex Codling steps away from daily duties.
The 54-year-old Lancastrian will take effective control of a club floundering at the foot of the Premiership having lost all 11 of their league games this season.
Diamond spent time with Edinburgh last year as “lead rugby consultant”, working alongside Mike Blair after Blair announced he would be stepping down as head coach. Diamond left Edinburgh in August when Sean Everitt arrived as coach.
The Englishman will take over at Newcastle next month, leaving the club’s forwards coach, Micky Ward, to take interim charge for Sunday’s Challenge Cup game against Perpignan and the Premiership match against Northampton on January 27.
Diamond, who coached Worcester up to their demise in 2022 before joining Edinburgh, said: “Newcastle are an iconic Premiership club with a fantastic history. It is a privilege to be asked to assist in building a successful and sustainable Premiership business.”
Meanwhile, Newcastle will host Edinburgh A at Kingston Park on February 9 in a cross-border friendly where there will be opportunities to help raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie charity.
