Stafford McDowall on Six Nations debut, stunning linebreak and what Franco Smith has done for him

Stafford McDowall said his Six Nations debut felt like a “massive step up” but the centre took it in his stride, leaving Ireland great Bundee Aki in his wake at one point during Scotland’s narrow defeat in Dublin.

The centre won his first cap in the World Cup warm-up against Italy last summer but there was a different level of intensity at a sold-out Aviva as the home team retained their title and denied the Scots a Triple Crown.

McDowall, 26, came into the team at inside centre, slotting in between Finn Russell and his Glasgow Warriors team-mate Huw Jones in a reshaped Scotland midfield. McDowall and Jones were up against experienced Irish duo Aki and Robbie Henshaw in one of the key battlegrounds in a match that saw Scotland offer resolute defence and the odd attacking flourish.

Scotland's Stafford McDowall on the attack, as Ireland's Tadhg Beirne tries to tackle him, with Bundee Aki in the background. (Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

The home side won 17-13 and McDowall admitted the pace of the game took some getting used to. “Yeah, it was tough,” he said. “I was blowing after 20 minutes because it was pretty quick. Just trying to get used to their attack but it's pretty different when you're defending it in the game and it's coming at you pretty quick.

“It’s a tough place to come and play against arguably the best team in the world but I think we defended pretty well. Obviously we lost a try from an overthrow at a lineout but the amount of times we kept them out on our goalline .... we can take real positives from that.

“It was definitely a massive step up, and my first Test match playing away as well.”

It was a colossal defensive effort from the Scots but there were occasions when they pinned the Irish back. The most memorable first-half moment for the visitors was McDowall’s linebreak.

“The play was for me to kick but, when I looked up, [Ireland full-back Jordan] Larmour had covered it really well and, when I checked, Aki was right on me. It was just a heat of the moment thing, trying to get out of the way, and then all of a sudden I was through.

“Maybe I could have looked to link up better when I broke through but, to be honest, I had a bit of tunnel vision. I was happy with it.”

As has been well documented, McDowall has turned his career around in the last two seasons. He looked as if he could be on his way out of Glasgow after falling out of favour with previous coach Danny Wilson and even considered a future away from the game. The appointment of Franco Smith as Wilson’s successor and McDowall’s own determination and ability revitalised him. The aim now is to continue challenging for trophies on two fronts under Smith.

“I think he just put a bit of faith and a bit of confidence back in me,” said McDowall. “The way he tells you to play is just to go and express yourselves and it liberates us to play how we want to play.