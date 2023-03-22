The 25-year-old has become a key player for Franco Smith’s side this term and has been rewarded with the captaincy on four occasions in recent months. Having also been involved in the Scotland squad – albeit still uncapped – Dumfries-born McDowall is hoping to continue flourishing with the Warriors. “I’m massively pleased to re-sign,” he told the Glasgow website. “To be able to continue to represent this club – my home club – is such a thing for me. I’m incredibly proud to represent this team and everyone that is part of it. Franco has been a huge influence on me. The whole coaching group this season has really instilled a lot of confidence back into me again, and playing on a regular basis is such an important thing for any player. “It’s also been really cool to captain this team this year. Growing up you dream of playing for Glasgow Warriors, but captaining them was never something that crossed my mind. For Franco to give me that opportunity was a real honour. We’ve got a great group of leaders throughout this squad, though, and that’s absolutely key for us.” Head coach Smith is delighted to have tied McDowall down on a new deal. “Stafford is someone who has fully bought into what we are looking to build here,” he said. He’s a key member of both our attack and defence, and someone who helps to bring out the best of his team-mates. He is someone that will give his all for this club, and we look forward to continuing to see him develop over the next couple of years.”