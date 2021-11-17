SRU sign new commercial chief Julian Momen from Carlsberg

(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Through a 20-year career, Momen spent seven years at the brewing giant, initially as Chief Financial Officer from 2012-2016, before taking on the Chief Executive role for the UK operation until 2019. He previously worked for Haagen-Daz, Pillsbury UK, General Mills and Adelie Foods.

He described himself as “super excited” to take on the new role in January next year where he will be tasked with “managing change, developing business models and ensuring Scottish Rugby continues to be a commercially attractive brand for its partners” while overseeing all of Scottish Rugby’s commercial, ticketing and marketing.

While at Carlsberg, Momen – a rugby fan – also developed close business links with its local Premiership Rugby Club, Northampton Saints.