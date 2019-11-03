SRU confirms Scotland to face Japan in two Tests as summer 2020 tour details revealed

Scottish Rugby has confirmed two Tests against Japan as well as details of a summer 2020 tour as they await the outcome of a World Rugby misconduct charge.

The men's team will host the Brave Blossoms at BT Murrayfield in November 2020 as part of the Autumn Test series, while the two women's XVs will meet at Scotstoun later this month.

Two additional Autumn Test fixtures will be confirmed in the near future, while Scotland two Tests in South Africa and one in New Zealand have been confirmed for summer 2020.

Scottish Rugby are still sweating over the outcome of World Rugby's probe into comments made by chief executive Mark Dodson over the potential cancellation of the Pool A match with Japan last month.

The Scotsman reported earlier this week that a six-figure fine, with no right of appeal, was a strong possibility, and details of the sanction are expected very soon.

Dodson revealed the SRU had held talks with lawyers over the possibility of the match in Yokohama being cancelled as a result of Typhoon Hagibis.

The game was staged, with Japan recording a 28-21 victory.

Speaking after the two matches with Japan were rubber-stamped, Dodson said: "The strong relationship [between Scotland and Japan] is built on hundreds of years of historic trade and commerce and it's fantastic that this can continue through our sport.

"Japan have been outstanding hosts of Rugby World Cup 2019 and it will be an honour to host them next November and continue to build on the strong ties between our two nations."

According to the BBC, Scotland and Japan could be involved in a mini-tournament held in Europe in the summer of 2021, with Georgia and Romania also tipped to participate.