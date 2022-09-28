SRU changes voted through in 'line in the sand' moment for Scottish Rugby

Outgoing SRU president Ian Barr has hailed the new changes to the organisation as a 'line in the sand moment'. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The new structure will involve the creation of a company limited by guarantee consisting of eight ‘Custodians’ – who will as a matter of law be classified as Directors with all the consequent statutory duties and obligations – to oversee the work of the operating arm of the game known as ‘Scottish Rugby Limited’ (ie the current Board).

This new set-up has been more than two years in the making and is ultimately the result of a series of governance failures in 2018 and 2019 which created concern that the current Board had ceased to be accountable to the Union’s membership.

“It has been a bit of a marathon and at times it has been challenging, but Scottish Rugby needed and deserved a governance review and then a new structure, which will allow us to go forward working collaboratively,” said Barr.

“Scottish Rugby’s logo is ‘AsOne’ and I think that is something we should aspire to in moving forward. I think this new structure will bring that clarity, it will bring that transparency, openness, honesty, integrity, all those values that we all think Scottish Rugby should have had for a long time.

