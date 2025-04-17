Springbok-laden Sharks lie in wait for Edinburgh Rugby in stern test of URC play-off credentials

Etzebeth and Co summoned for Friday night clash at Hive

Sean Everitt has told in-form Edinburgh they should have no fear of a Sharks side loaded with Springboks as they bid to complete a quickfire South African hat-trick in Friday’s United Rugby Championship showdown at Hive Stadium.

Edinburgh have defeated the Lions and the Bulls already this month to move into the semi-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup, but they come up against a Sharks team that has been bolstered by the inclusion of a number of big-name South Africa players.

Eben Eztebeth, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen and Makazole Mapimpi are just some of the stars that will be on show in the capital in what is a key match for eighth-placed Edinburgh’s play-off hopes in the URC.

But head coach Everitt – whose side have won four of their last five in all competitions – believes Edinburgh are in perfect fettle for their first meeting with the Sharks since losing 36-30 in Durban in the Challenge Cup quarter-final a year ago.

“Obviously we take a lot of confidence and momentum into the game,” Everitt said. “We know the Sharks present similar challenges to what the Bulls do. The Bulls brought on five Springboks in the second half and it made a difference to their performance.

“The Sharks will be no different. They’ll start with probably a dozen Springboks in their ranks. But at the same time, we’ve done well against the Sharks when we were away in the quarter-final last year in the EPCR, so we also take confidence out of that performance when there were a lot of the Springboks playing as well.

“We’ve also got our own group of internationals and we’re playing at home, so we’re relishing this opportunity.

“Our rugby performances have improved and with that you obviously get results. If you look at the last game we lost against Treviso, the guys put in a good performance apart from a lapse of concentration when we lost the line-out (in the closing moments of a 21-18 defeat).

“I’m pleased with the performance that the guys have been putting in.”

Five changes for Edinburgh against Sharks

Everitt has rested Scotland wing Darcy Graham in one of five changes to his starting XV, with flanker Ben Muncaster, props Pierre Schoeman and D’arcy Rae, scrum-half Ali Price and winger Harry Paterson all included.

Rested flanker Hamish Watson drops out altogether and Edinburgh continue to be without a number of first-team players, including full-back Emiliano Boffelli (hamstring), back row Luke Crosbie (pec), scrum-half Ben Vellacott (foot) and winger Duhan van der Merwe (ankle).

Everitt said it is “extremely important” that his team maintain their form in the coming weeks. “We’ve got some tough games on the road as well coming up, so it is challenging,” he said. “The league is really tight, so every point matters at this stage.”

Sharks head coach John Plumtree said: “The squad is back to full strength for the first time since the game against Glasgow which is good, that was a long time ago, and hopefully we will keep all the bodies nice and healthy in the build-up to the finals.

“We’ve had good preparation, although we haven’t played for a couple of weeks, and we just want to have a good tour, try and set ourselves up for a home quarter and potentially a home semi if we win our next four games.

“But for now, our focus is to do well on this tour. Edinburgh is going to be a tough game, they’re in good form and their confidence will be really high, so we know it’s going to be a tough match.”

Edinburgh v Sharks teams

Edinburgh Rugby: Wes Goosen; Harry Paterson Matt Currie, James Lang, Ross McCann, Ross Thompson, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, D’arcy Rae, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (CAPT), Jamie Ritchie, Ben Muncaster, Magnus Bradbury. Replacements: Dave Cherry, Boan Venter, Angus Williams, Glen Young, Freddy Douglas, Charlie Shiel, Cammy Scott, Mosese Tuipulotu