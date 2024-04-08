Scotland have reached a significant milestone in the Women's Six Nations by selling out their match against England this weekend and will play in front of a record crowd in Edinburgh.

All 7,774 tickets have been snapped up for the round three match at Hive Stadium on Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 5,601 which was set two weeks ago in Scotland’s home loss to France in round two at the same venue.

Rachel Malcolm, the Scotland captain, said the upsurge in interest reflects the growth in female sport in this country. “We are so proud to have sold out Hive Stadium for our final home game of the Six Nations,” said Malcom who is set to win her 45th cap on Saturday. “The growing crowds at our games over the last two years have meant a great deal to us, our fans really do bring us so much encouragement on game day.

Scotland's captain Rachel Malcolm takes a selfie with young fans at the Guinness Women's Six Nations match against France at Hive Stadium. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“Whilst undoubtedly this is a special moment for our team, it’s also very special for women’s sport in Scotland and it goes to show how much interest and growth there is in female sport. We hope that we can put on a performance this weekend everyone can be proud of and I cannot thank our fans enough for their support.”