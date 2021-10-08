Southern Knights send message with six-try demolition of Stirling County

Southern Knights 36 Stirling County 7

By Alan Lorimer
Friday, 8th October 2021, 10:15 pm
Southern Knights' Jacob Henry scores his side's third try in the win over Stirling County. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Southern Knights sent out a strong message ahead of next weekend’s FOSROC Super6 final at the DAM Health Stadium at Murrayfield that they have the all round strength to make a serious challenge for the title after inflicting a crushing defeat on Stirling County at The Greenyards last night.

For most of the match the Borderers seemed to be operating at a different level from County, who made too many mistakes in the first half, with missed penalty kicks to touch and faulty handling behind the scrum.

County were also unable to resist the Knights favourite weapon, the driving maul, accentuating the physicality of the Knights’ performance.

Outstanding for Knights in a dominant performance were number 8 Harry Borthwick, who, according to his coach, Rob Chrystie, could be of interest to the Scotland Sevens squad. The others to impress were scrum half Murdo McAndrew and full back Jacob Henry.

Scotland under-20 cap Henry helped build the Knights 17-0 interval advantage with two first half tries, the first from sheer pace that allowed him to run wide of the Stirling defence. The second came from clever work by McAndrew and followed Knights’ other first half try by Fraser Renwick from a rolling maul.

Then in the second half tries from flanker Ruaridh Knott replacements Russell Anderson and Shaun Gunn made it six tries for Knights, three of them converted by Jason Baggott. Fortunately for the visitors a late rally gave them a consolation try scored by Craig Jardine and converted by Craig Robertson.

Knights
