Southern Knights reclaim Super6 top spot after win over Boroughmuir Bears

Southern Knights players celebrate a second half try in the win over Boroughmuir Bears at Meggatland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Southern Knights returned to the top of the FOSROC Super6 table with a bonus point win that was the result of an impressive second half showing that featured all of the tries.

The first half was punctuated by errors on both sides, although the visitors were more guilty of profligacy, spurning a string of chances during a dominant opening quarter. They eventually resorted to Jason Baggott’s boot to capitalise on their territorial advantage – the stand off slotting a penalty from in front of the posts.

The Bears defence had coped comfortably with the Knights’ efforts but had shown little in attack. A rare visit to the opposition half yielded a penalty and Tom Pittman booted the kick to leave the scores tied at half time.

The Borderers regained the lead within two minutes of the restart. Bears repelled a series of close-range efforts before Iain Moody blasted his way over and Baggott added the extras.

The hosts responded instantly, with Jordan Edmunds launching a powerful attack and several phases later taking a scoring pass to dot down in the corner.

Knights extended their lead when Russell Anderson touched down following a lineout five metres from the home line. Baggott’s conversion left the Bears needing two scores.

A second try for Anderson with four minutes to play left the visitors chasing the bonus point score. It came from a breakout that saw Sam Pecqueur sprint clear and pass to Cameron Jones, who chipped ahead then won the race for the line.