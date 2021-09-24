Southern Knights claim ten-try thriller against Heriot's to tighten grip on Super6 top spot

MELROSE, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Southern Knights Grant Shiells scores a try during against Heriot's.

Knights looked to be on course for another comfortable home win when they opened the scoring within the first tow minutes with a try by flanker Alan Ferrie from a rebound ball, Jason Baggott adding the conversion.

But then Heriot’s found their mojo to score three tries in the next twenty minutes of play. Alex Ball provided the initial spark with a touchdown from the ruck converted by Nathan Chamberlain, before the Goldenacre men produced tries by James Couper and then Edinburgh stand-off Nathan Chamberlain who converted his own score.

The Knights were not to be subdued however and put themselves back in touch just before half time with a try and conversion by Baggott from a powerful run by replacement Andrew Mitchell.

If the first half had been full of thrills then the second half did not disappoint with Knights scoring through Freddie Rowsley, Baggott’s conversion levelling the scores countered by Callum Young bagging the bonus point try for Heriot’s. Replacement Bruce Houston added the extras, and then a penalty goal only for the eight point cushion to be deflated with a Grant Shiels try and the conversion by Baggott.