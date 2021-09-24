Southern Knights can solidify top-two place with win over Heriot's

Southern Knights will look to defeat another rival from Edinburgh this evening when they welcome Heriot’s to The Greenyards.

By Bruce McMurray
Friday, 24th September 2021, 6:00 am
Southern Knights defeated Watsonians last weekend.

The Borders outfit overcame Watsonians in Melrose last week and now it is the turn of Andrew Kelly’s Goldenacre men to make the trip south, with the Knights leading the way by three points after seven game weeks.

Heriot’s. who lost 28-0 to Ayrshire Bulls last weekend, are in fifth place and will go on a winning run if they are to force their way into the top two and earn a play-off slot.

Southern Knights coach Rob Chrystie said: “Heriot’s have shown throughout the tournament they have the capabilities to cause any team problems with their attack and varied kicking game. They will travel with a point to prove and it is important we are focused and accurate from the start.”

Kelly said: “The squad is very disappointed about our result last week and are looking to in a performance they are capable of.”