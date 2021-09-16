Southern Knights and Watsonians clash in top-of-table Super 6 clash

Watsonians head coach Fergus Pringle.

Southern Knights lead the six-team table by two points from their Myreside counterparts with six matches played in the competition, but Watsonians are hot on their heels after inflicting a first defeat of the season on the Knights at the end of August, winning 32-21.

Watsonians will be smarting from an agonising 21-20 defeat by Heriot’s last weekend, while Knights bounced back from that aforementioned loss at Myreside by beating Boroughmuir Bears 29-8.

Ahead of the trip to Melrose (7.30pm kick-off), Watsonians coach Fergus Pringle said: “It’s always a tough challenge going down to the Greenyards and one we are excited about taking on this week. Our focus is on putting in an accurate and composed 80-minute performance. We’ll need to do that to get the result against a quality Knights team.”

For Watsonians, Harrison Courtney, Angus Williams and Kwagga van Niekerk return to the starting pack. Roan Frostwick gets his first start of the campaign at scrum-half and Lewis Berg returns from injury to partner Scott King in the midfield.

Southern Knights coach Rob Chrystie is glad to be able to welcome back Cammy Scott and Joe Jenkins to his backline and is expects a fired-up opponent. “Watsonians will be looking to put right some wrongs from last weekend’s fixture but have shown over the Super 6 competition they are an extremely strong team,” he said.