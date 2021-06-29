South Africa include Herschel Jantjies on return to training ahead of British and Irish Lions Tour

Herschel Jantjies has been allowed to rejoin the Springboks' training. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The entire Springboks squad was placed in isolation as a precautionary measure after the positive tests, leading to the cancellation of Sunday's training session, but were given the green light to resume training on Monday afternoon following feedback from the medical advisory group overseeing the series.

One of the players who previously tested positive on arrival at the team hotel, scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, has also been cleared to join the training group, SA Rugby said in a statement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Africa face two warm-up Tests against Georgia on the next two Fridays, before the three-match Lions series gets under way in Cape Town on July 24.

The Lions also suffered a miserable weekend with captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric being ruled out of the series after suffering injuries in the warm-up fixture against Japan on Saturday.