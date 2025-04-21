'Snorting': Glasgow Warriors tell Bulls it will feel like slaughterhouse as URC war of words begins
Nigel Carolan vowed Glasgow are ready to deal with a “snorting” Bulls side fired up for revenge for their defeat in last season’s United Rugby Championship grand final.
Bulls head coach Jake White said at the weekend that the date of Friday’s fixture at Scotstoun was one everyone at the Pretoria club had “written on their wall” since pre-season and “was always going to be the game that we were going to go hard for.”
White’s words will add extra spice to a match already tingling with significance given it pits second versus third in the table, with a Glasgow victory all but securing them home advantage in the URC semi-finals - should they get there.
Carolan revealed White's comments had been noted within the Warriors dressing room and that the squad would be prepared to match that intensity.
The attack coach said: “I don't think we need any motivation this week with the Bulls. Obviously they’re coming with a vendetta. They're quite open about that. They said after the final, when the fixtures came out, it was about the 25th of April 2025.
“Jake White alluded to it again after [their win over] Munster. They have a target on our back and their whole season is really about getting revenge, getting one over us on Friday. That's all fine and well.
“We know what the challenge is going to be. They're going to be physical. They're going to be snorting when they come out because the chip is on their shoulder, trying to get revenge over us.
‘Coming to the slaughterhouse’
“But the ball is in our court. Any team that comes to Scotstoun, they should feel that they're coming to the slaughterhouse. And when we put our best game on that pitch, it's very difficult to deal with it.”
The game will come too soon for injured centre pairing Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones but Scotland lock Scott Cummings could return.
“Sione and Huw are training but we just don't want to force them out yet,” added Carolan. “There’s a lot of rugby still to be played between now and the end of the season.”
