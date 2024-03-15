Skittled Scotland Under-20s soundly beaten in Ireland as Six Nations campaign ends in whitewash

Scotland Under-20s ended their Under-20s Six Nations campaign with a fifth consecutive defeat last night at Musgrave Park in Cork. They gave almost as good as they got in a first half which ended with Ireland just 7-0 up, but they were steadily worn down after the break and ended up losing 36-0.

Kenny Murray’s team defended superbly from the opening minutes, in which a combined effort by half the pack held up Ireland lock Joe Hopes short of the line. Then Andrew McLean, a late call-up at stand-off after Isaac Coates withdrew through illness, got back to touch down and deny Finn Treacy a try.

The visitors won four turnovers in all in the first quarter, but they eventually fell behind midway through the half when Hugo McLaughlin scored in the left corner after Jack Brown had spilled a high ball. Jack Murphy converted. When Robbie Deans came on at loosehead for the injured Callum Smythe, Scotland started to dominate in the scrum. They won a series of penalties at the set piece, but were unable to turn the pressure into points.

Ireland's James McKillop celebrates after Evan O'Connell scored their team's second try.