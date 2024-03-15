Skittled Scotland Under-20s soundly beaten in Ireland as Six Nations campaign ends in whitewash
Scotland Under-20s ended their Under-20s Six Nations campaign with a fifth consecutive defeat last night at Musgrave Park in Cork. They gave almost as good as they got in a first half which ended with Ireland just 7-0 up, but they were steadily worn down after the break and ended up losing 36-0.
Kenny Murray’s team defended superbly from the opening minutes, in which a combined effort by half the pack held up Ireland lock Joe Hopes short of the line. Then Andrew McLean, a late call-up at stand-off after Isaac Coates withdrew through illness, got back to touch down and deny Finn Treacy a try.
The visitors won four turnovers in all in the first quarter, but they eventually fell behind midway through the half when Hugo McLaughlin scored in the left corner after Jack Brown had spilled a high ball. Jack Murphy converted. When Robbie Deans came on at loosehead for the injured Callum Smythe, Scotland started to dominate in the scrum. They won a series of penalties at the set piece, but were unable to turn the pressure into points.
Deans’ dominance diminished when Patrice Bell came on for Ireland after the break, and after 50 minutes the new tighthead won a scrum penalty from which Murphy stretched the lead to 10-0. Captain Evan O’Connell made it 15-0 on the hour with an unconverted try. Scotland replacement Monroe Job was sent to the sin bin after 65 minutes for cynically stopping a quick tap and go, and then in the closing stages Ireland added three converted tries – two from Danny Sheahan either side of one by Sean Edogbo.