‘We hadn’t won that trophy in ten years’ - Ryan Wilson laughs off complaints over Scotland’s Calcutta Cup celebrations

Ryan Wilson has dismissed England head coach Eddie Jones’ complaints about Scotland’s celebrations after last year’s Calcutta Cup triumph at BT Murrayfield.

Jones, who suffered abuse the next day when he encountered a group of Scots in Manchester, insists the English will use what happened after the match as motivation for Saturday’s return clash at Twickenham.

The Australian said: “We saw how they carried on last year after they beat us.”

The match was also preceded by a scuffle in the tunnel which prompted an investigation by Six Nations organisers.

Wilson was blamed by England for the fracas, which also involved Owen Farrell, but the Scot was later cleared and is adamant there was nothing over-the-top about the way the Scotland squad partied in the wake of the 25-13 victory last February.

The back-row forward said: “We celebrated a win we hadn’t had in ten years, so I think most people would react that way, wouldn’t they? We hadn’t won that trophy for ten years and we did it in a pretty good style.

“We had a good celebration. I don’t know what he’s referring to, whether he’s talking about straight after the match or the epic scenes of Greeg [Greig Laidlaw] and Hoggy [Stuart Hogg] having a few too many in a nightclub afterwards.

“Greeg had his shirt unbuttoned, his tie around his head, like the early hours of the morning at a wedding.

“You can’t lose those old things. We talk about how rugby’s not quite got to where football is, in terms of professionalism, and I worry that will go out of the game. I think it’s important to have a few beers after the game, and we certainly did after that one! It was a good celebration that night.”

Wilson, pictured, is one of a host of first-choice players sidelined by injury. He picked up knee ligament damage against Ireland last month. His physicality will be missed by Scotland this weekend and his absence will deny England the chance to target the 29-year-old.

He added to Rugby Union Weekly: “I wasn’t at the epicentre of it, I didn’t start it. It was Faz [Owen Farrell] who came down the tunnel and pushed me in the back. That’s what I saw. [People think] I was getting stuck into George Ford but I was wishing him well for the game. I was actually telling him a few spots to go out [in Edinburgh] but I told him ‘you lot won’t be going out after we beat you!’ The next thing my old mate Faz comes running down the tunnel and gives me a shove in the back. That’s what I remember.”