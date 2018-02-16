Six Nations: Scotland receive triple injury boost

Have your say

Scotland’s NatWest 6 Nations campaign has received a lift with the return of several front-row players to training.

READ MORE - Edinburgh field all-international back row in bid to leapfrog Ulster

WP Nel is back in training. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Props WP Nel and Zander Fagerson are back in training following injury while hooker Fraser Brown is also nearing a return.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: “It is a huge boost to have those experienced players in similar positions. The other is Richie Gray and we will know more this weekend whether he will be back full training too.”

READ MORE - No excuses despite Glasgow missing 18 players for Cheetahs