Scotland Six Nations: Fraser Brown and Murray McCallum added to squad

Front-row forwards Fraser Brown and Murray McCallum have been added to Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations squad.

Glasgow hooker Brown stepped up his recovery from a knee injury last week and is now moving up to full training ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ireland.

His Warriors team-mate and fellow hooker, Grant Stewart, has returned to Scotstoun.

McCallum, 22, has joined up as fellow Edinburgh tighthead prop WP Nel nurses a calf injury he suffered during Scotland’s opening win over Italy on Saturday.

Exeter forward Sam Skinner has returned to his club for assessment on the ankle injury he suffered against Italy.