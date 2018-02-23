In pictures: The last time Scotland beat England in the Six Nations

It’s been a decade since the Scots last defeated the Auld Enemy in the Six Nations.

IN PICTURES: When Scotland last beat England in the Six Nations

Fans have to cast their minds back to a rainy afternoon at Murrayfield on the 8 March, 2008 when a resurgent Scotland last seized Calcutta Cup glory.

The poor weather did not seem to bother any of the Scots in the 67,000 crowd who saw their team defy the odds to defeat the World Cup finalists 15-9.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations clash between Scotland and England, we look back at that day.