Iain Morrison’s rough guide to the new look France XV

1 Jefferson Poirot

The revelation of last season when he made his mark. A capable scrummager, the loosehead excels dans le combat au sols (balls stolen in rucks). Started his rugby career in the centre. No, really.

2 Guilhem Guirado

What is it with La France and Spanish hookers? Guirado’s grandfather hiked over the Pyrenees to escape Franco and Billy leads this French team with similar courage, making 31 tackles against Ireland.

3 Rabah Slimani

The big man could have been more aptly named. The Clermont prop is comfortable either side of the scrum but he is revered as the best tighthead in the Top 14 and paid accordingly.

4 Seb Vahaamahina

A giant of a man who used to excel, you won’t be surprised to hear, at handball. Very athletic but prone to concede penalties, three against Ireland which cost France six points when they lost by two.

5 Arthur Iturria

Fresh faced and inexperienced. Iturria hails from the Basque heartland of Bayonne and used to star at ‘pelota basque’, the ball/wall game played with the semi-circular sticks. Looks more like Richie Gray’s younger brother than Gray’s younger brother does.

6 Wencesles Lauret

A worker bee, strong over the ball in attack and defence. Not much of a ball carrier but known as “the bone collector” for his tackling; so destructive, rather than constructive.

7 Yacouba Camara

A wonderfully athletic and powerful seven who will give Hamish Watson a run for his money.

8 Marco Tauleigne

The No.8 has impressed for Bordeaux this season but with just 20 minutes of international rugby under his belt he has yet to prove himself at this level.

9 Maxime Machenaud

A little like his opposite number, Machenaud’s service can be a little laboured, but he is kicking a handy 88 per cent in the Top 14 and remains a reliable operator. Unlikely to go the length like Gareth Davies.

10 Lionel Beauxis

Six years after his last cap, the Lyon No.10 is rewarded for recent good club form, and because coach Jacques Brunel is expecting winter. Kicks the ball a mile, one conversion was measured at 64 metres. Still third choice so the stand-off will be targeted.

11 Virimi Vakatawa

Made his name on the sevens circuit and learned his French singing songs to the kids in fellow Fijian Simon Raiwalui’s Parisian home. Could be made to sweat under a few high balls.

12 Geoffrey DoumAyrou

Doumayrou is an extravagantly talented player with all the skills you could ask for who played like Coco the Clown against the All Blacks and Bokke last November. No one seems to know why.

13 Remi Lamerat

A class act and an all-round good guy, but the Clermont centre usually plays 12 and may be less effective in the absence of Wesley Fofana, his usual sparring partner.

14 Teddy Thomas

Hails from Biarritz and viewed as a spiritual son by former great Serge Blanco. Scored a belter against Ireland, which leaves him with six tries in nine Tests. Highly suspect when it comes to diffusing bombs.

15 Geoffrey Palis

The Castres full-back excels under the high ball. He was skilful enough with his left peg to have been offered professional terms by Toulouse football club at the age of 15.