France 19 - 24 Wales: George North-inspired fightback stuns hosts

Wales staged a remarkable second-half comeback to stun France 24-19 on a memorable opening Six Nations night in Paris.

Warren Gatland’s team trailed 16-0 at the interval, but they responded magnificently to claim a tenth successive win and equal their longest unbeaten run since 1999.

Tries by scrum-half Tomos Williams and wing George North, who capitalised on opposite number Yoann Huget’s defensive howler, plus two Gareth Anscombe conversions and a Dan Biggar penalty edged Wales ahead.

And after France went back in front through a Camille Lopez penalty, North claimed his second try – a stunning 60-metre interception effort that Biggar converted – to give Wales a seventh win from the last eight starts against France.

Les Bleus dominated the opening 40 minutes, cruising clear through touchdowns by No 8 Louis Picamoles and Huget, while Lopez booted a penalty and drop goal.

The visitors should have drawn level approaching the half’s midway point after centre Hadleigh Parkes freed full-back Liam Williams.

Williams dived over the French line and referee Wayne Barnes awarded the try but, as Anscombe was lining up the conversion, television replays were consulted by the official and it was correctly disallowed as Williams had knocked on and failed to ground the ball. And France made Wales pay, scoring their second try just five minutes later after Damian Penaud made initial headway and flanker Arthur Iturria delivered a brilliant one-handed pass to Penaud’s fellow wing Huget, who finished in style.

France went close to claiming a third try as the interval approached, yet Wales infringed and Lopez found the target after taking over kicking duties, making it 13-0.

Anscombe’s miserable half was then completed when he failed to find touch with a defensive clearance, France attacked and Lopez dropped a goal to put Les Bleus 16 points clear and in complete control. Gatland opted against making any changes at half time, but Wales needed inspiration from somewhere, and they conjured a score from nothing when wing Josh Adams surged clear in midfield and sent Williams over for a try on his Six Nations debut, with Anscombe’s conversion cutting the deficit to nine points.

And it got even better for Wales five minutes later when Huget failed to grasp Parkes’ rolling kick and North pounced for a try which Anscombe converted.

Biggar, on as a replacement for Anscombe, put Wales in front for the first time with 18 minutes left, kicking a long-range penalty.

But when Wales infringed at a 70th-minute scrum, Lopez kicked a simple penalty and the visitors were once again behind, before North sealed the deal in spectacular fashion.