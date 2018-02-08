Duncan Smith: Scotland need right attitude to go with personnel changes

As expected, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has rung the changes following last weekend’s dismal start to the Six Nations in Wales, making six changes to the starting line-up for Sunday’s make-or-break clash with France at BT Murrayfield.

• READ MORE - Sean Maitland set to start against France but chilled when he’s on bench

Gregor Townsend puts his players through their paces at Oriam ahead of the match with France. Picture: SNS Group

The changes made had been predicted after such a calamitous showing in Cardiff. Jon Welsh can feel slightly unlucky as the scrum was one area that actually held up reasonably well in the opener, despite pre-match concerns following a spate of front-row injuries.

It was always anticipated that, though, that Edinburgh tighthead Simon Berghan would come back in after his suspension expired the day after last Saturday’s debacle.

• READ MORE - Scotland’s clash with France is ‘must win’

Ben Toolis and Cornell du Preez were two of the weaker performers at the weekend and both drop out, the latter from the squad altogether, with Grant Gilchrist coming in to partner Jonny Gray at lock and Ryan Wilson returning to the No 8 berth.

Nobody will be surprised to see Greig Laidlaw back in the No 9 jersey after youngster Ali Price endured a day to forget in the Welsh capital, with his early mistakes contributing to the loss of 14 early points from which the Scots never recovered. Centre Chris Harris was another poor performer in his first Scotland start and drops to the bench, with Peter Horne, who scored the late consolation, taking the No 12 jersey and Huw Jones moving back to the outside centre role in which he has found a rich vein of tryscoring form.

• READ MORE - Dan McFarland says Scotland can still win Six Nations title

It had been hoped that Alex Dunbar would come through his concussion protocols but has now picked up a leg injury and misses out,

The hamstring injury to Byron McGuigan means Sean Maitland returns to the wing, although it was a big possibility that change would be made in any case.

With Du Preez jettisoned, the powerful Worcester back-rower David Denton comes onto the bench and Maitland’s promotion sees 21-year-old Edinburgh full-back Blair Kinghorn on the verge of making his Scotland debut.

John Barclay keeps the captaincy but Laidlaw takes over from Stuart Hogg as the joint vice-captain along with Glasgow skipper Wilson.

The personnel changes made, it is now a case of getting the attitude right on Sunday as Townsend’s men look to salvage a Six Nations campaign which has seen brimming optimism replaced by deep concern.

• READ MORE - Six changes in Scotland starting team to face France