Six Nations: When Scotland last beat Wales in Cardiff - Duncan Hodge recalls famous victory

Duncan Hodge of Scotland kicks the ball forward during the Lloyds TSB Six Nations Championship match between Wales and Scotland played at the Millennium Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, in 2002. Scotland won the match 27-22.

Two years ago, the Scots did break their hoodoo of being able to win away in Wales in the Six Nations, but that was in Llanelli and the Principality Stadium is a different kettle of fish.

Since a 27-22 victory there in 2002 – when it was known as the Millennium Stadium – Scotland have lost eight Six Nations games in the Welsh capital and two other fixtures there, so 10 in total.

However, a Calcutta Cup victory over England last Saturday coupled with Wales’ injury list and humbling in Ireland in round one of the 2022 Six Nations has left Scottish fans feeling good ahead of the upcoming game.

“Going into this game at the weekend it is two contrasting teams, Scotland coming off a win and Wales off quite a hefty defeat,” Hodge, now 47 and running Accelerate Rugby, said.

“Apart from Jamie Ritchie being out, Scotland should be going down there fully loaded and full of confidence, but there will be a reaction to the Ireland result from Wales on their own patch, I am sure of that.

“The atmosphere can be intimidating at the Principality, but you have to deal with that and I think Scotland now have the experience to do that, the group is in a very solid place.

“We have a good set piece, we are tactically astute, we have plenty firepower behind the scrum and we have a good bench to bring on, so all of those things go together well.

“Defensively the team is also playing very well, when you know you can suck up pressure and then hit teams on the counter then it is a massive boost, especially at international level.”

Back in 2002 Hodge, earning his 24th of 26 caps, only came off the bench in the last few moments in Cardiff after full-back Brendan Laney got injured.

“It was Bill McLaren’s last commentary and very late on we were two points up,” the former Scotland kicking and attack coach, recounts.

“I remember thinking ‘the only way we can lose the game from this point is if I hit the post with this kick and the ball is still live and Wales go up the other end and score’!

“It was quite far out, so I smashed it pretty hard and thankfully the ball went over the posts to give us a win by five points.”

Hodge will be back in Cardiff two decades on from that kick this weekend after 48 hours of cycling as part of the Doddie Cup 500 to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

A big team – including a host of rugby legends led by Rob Wainwright – is cycling over 500 miles between BT Murrayfield and the Principality Stadium between Thursday and Saturday morning.

Hodge is due to be cycling alongside Carl Hogg, Craig Joiner and Dean Ryan and said: “I have been doing some training rides, but I am not sure anything can prepare you for two days on the road.

“It is great that so many people are involved for Doddie.”

To donate to the Doddie Cup 500, visit justgiving.com/campaign/doddiecup500