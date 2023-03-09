Six Nations: When is Scotland v Ireland? What time is Scotland v Ireland? TV channel, kick-off, Triple Crown

Scotland take on Ireland in Edinburgh for a sell-out encounter at BT Murrayfield. The Irish are undefeated so far in the tournament and wins over Wales, France and Italy have merely strengthened their credentials as favourites for the Six Nations, while Scotland triumphed in their opening two matches against England and Wales before losing narrowly to the French. The winner of this match will get their hands on the Triple Crown and a win for Scotland would reignite their chances of winning the Six Nations.
When is Scotland v Ireland?
Who: Scotland v Ireland
What: Guinness Six Nations
Where: BT Murrayfield Stadium
When: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 3pm kick-off
Is Scotland v Ireland on TV?
The match is being shown live on BBC One, with coverage due to start at 2.15pm.