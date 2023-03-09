All Sections
Six Nations: When is Scotland v Ireland? What time is Scotland v Ireland? TV channel, kick-off, Triple Crown

The 2023 Six Nations resumes this weekend when round four rolls into town in what could be a pivotal set of fixtures for the tournament.

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 3:42pm
Scotland and Ireland do battle this weekend in the Six Nations at BT Murrayfield.

Scotland take on Ireland in Edinburgh for a sell-out encounter at BT Murrayfield. The Irish are undefeated so far in the tournament and wins over Wales, France and Italy have merely strengthened their credentials as favourites for the Six Nations, while Scotland triumphed in their opening two matches against England and Wales before losing narrowly to the French. The winner of this match will get their hands on the Triple Crown and a win for Scotland would reignite their chances of winning the Six Nations.

When is Scotland v Ireland?

Who: Scotland v Ireland

What: Guinness Six Nations

Where: BT Murrayfield Stadium

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 3pm kick-off

Is Scotland v Ireland on TV?

The match is being shown live on BBC One, with coverage due to start at 2.15pm.

