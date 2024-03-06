Six Nations: What TV channel is Italy v Scotland? Kick-off time, how to watch, team news, referee, TMO

Scotland face Italy in the Stadio Olimpico in the 2024 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday. (Photo by Gary Hutchison / SNS Group / SRU)

Scotland continue their 2024 Six Nations campaign in Rome on Saturday with a victory over Italy required to keep their outside title hopes alive.

Gregor Townsend’s side have collected nine points from their opening three matches to sit second in the standings, six points behind an Ireland side who are on course for a second consecutive Grand Slam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Scotland can claim victory in the Italian capital, ideally with a bonus point, and Ireland lose to England at Twickenham, then the 2024 championship will go down to a final showdown in Dublin the following weekend.

An Ireland bonus-point win, however, would clinch a second consecutive title for Andy Farrell’s side, with any kind of victory effectively sealing the deal due to their vastly superior points difference advantage. Scotland can only hold up their part of the bargain as they go in search of a 14th consecutive win over Italy.

As well as competing for crucial Six Nations points, the winners will also be presented with the Cuttitta Cup, named after former Italian captain and Scotland scrum coach Massimo Cuttitta.

Italy v Scotland match details

The Guinness Six Nations fixture takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Kick-off is 2.15pm.

Italy v Scotland TV channel

The match will be shown live free-to-air on STV and ITV with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Italy v Scotland live stream

Those wishing to watch on mobile, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the STV Player, ITVX or the ITV website.

Scotland team news

Gregor Townsend will name his starting XV on Thursday morning. Sione Tuipulotu, Alex Craig and WP Nel have dropped out of the squad. Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Marshall Sykes and Jamie Dobie have been drafted in.

Italy v Scotland referee and TMO

Angus Gardner (Aus) is the match referee. Assistants referees are Karl Dickson (Eng) and Adam Leal (Eng). Marius van der Westhuizen (SA) is in charge of the TMO.

Match odds