Six Nations: What channel is Scotland v France? How to watch, kick-off time, teams, referee

Scotland host France in the 2024 Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scotland will look to build on their winning start to the 2024 Six Nations when they host France at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend defeated Wales in Cardiff for the first time in 22 years on the opening weekend of the tournament but had to endure a worrying second half as they only just held on to a 27-26 victory having led 27-0 early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

France arrive in Edinburgh on the back of a 37-18 defeat to defending champions Ireland in Paris that saw them lose lock Paul Willemse to a red card in the first-half with the player subsequently suspended for four weeks and ruled out of the matches against Scotland and Italy.

The Scots have won five of their last seven Murrayfield meetings with Les Bleus including a 25-21 victory in August last year in a World Cup warm-up match. France were victorious on their most recent Six Nations visit in 2022, triumphing 36-17 in week two on their way to winning a tenth Grand Slam and an 18th title.

As well as competing for crucial Six Nations points, the Auld Alliance Trophy is also up for grabs. The cup was first awarded in 2018, the centenary of the end of World War I, to commemorate the French and Scottish rugby players who were killed during the conflict.

Scotland v France match details

The Guinness Six Nations fixture takes place at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Kick-off is 2.15pm.

Scotland v France TV channel

The match will be shown live free-to-air on BBC One with coverage starting at 1.15pm.

Scotland v France live stream

Those wishing to watch on mobile, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC website or BBC iPlayer.

Scotland v France teams

Scotland: 15 Kyle Rowe; 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Finn Russell (co-capt), 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt), 8 Jack Dempsey. Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie, 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.

France: 15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey; 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Lucu; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Antonio, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Paul Gabrillagues, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (capt). Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Posolo Tuilagi, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent, 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.

Scotland v France referee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nic Berry (Aus) is the match referee. Assistants referees are Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Jordan Way (Aus). Brian MacNeice (Ire) is in charge of the TMO.

Match odds