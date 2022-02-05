Six Nations: Watch as Scotland lift Calcutta Cup after a memorable win over England

In front of a packed Murrayfield, a try from Scotland debutant Ben White helped the Scots lead 10-6 at the interval and while England recovered to take control 17-10, a penalty try midway through the second half swung the match in Scotland’s favour and despite some late pressure, Scotland held on for the win.

The result means Scotland retain the Calcutta Cup following last year’s 11-6 triumph at Twickenham and it is the first time Scotland have recorded back-to-back victories over England since 1983/84.

Our video above captures the moment Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was handed the trophy by Princess Anne and then lifted it in front of the Murrayfield crowd.