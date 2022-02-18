Six Nations: Statement clarifies position after South Africa speculation

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg with the Six Nations.

Media reports this week suggested that private equity firm CV, who recently invested in the tournament, were driving plans to introduce the Spirngboks in 2025, with Italy being ejected from the competition. South Africa are committed to the Rugby Championship for three years alongside New Zealand, Argentina and Australia, but the future beyond that is unclear.

However, the Six Nations organisers have moved to speak on the speculation, pouring cold water on the reports.

A statement from them read: “Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six Unions and Federations and CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating Union. All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game.”